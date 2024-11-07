Comparing Ozop Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OZSC) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Ozop Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amprius Technologies and Ozop Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amprius Technologies
|0
|1
|6
|2
|3.11
|Ozop Energy Solutions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Amprius Technologies and Ozop Energy Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amprius Technologies
|$9.05 million
|15.46
|-$36.78 million
|($0.45)
|-2.80
|Ozop Energy Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Ozop Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.
Profitability
This table compares Amprius Technologies and Ozop Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amprius Technologies
|-327.05%
|-64.85%
|-39.47%
|Ozop Energy Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Amprius Technologies beats Ozop Energy Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies. It also offers the Neo-Grid System, which captures and distributes electrical energy for the electric vehicle (EV) market. In addition, the company markets vehicle service contracts for EVs; and offers product, design, and technical support for lighting, solar, and electrical design projects, as well as chargers, inverters, and power supplies. It serves clients in defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime, and other sectors. The company is based in Warwick, New York.
