Contrasting MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Electronic Arts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $1.68 billion 12.33 -$176.60 million ($3.02) -93.04 Electronic Arts $7.41 billion 5.63 $1.27 billion $3.89 40.61

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

MongoDB has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MongoDB and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -12.08% -15.06% -5.99% Electronic Arts 14.12% 18.56% 10.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MongoDB and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 1 5 20 1 2.78 Electronic Arts 0 8 11 1 2.65

MongoDB currently has a consensus target price of $337.96, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $164.39, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

