Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) versus DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Head to Head Comparison

Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Free Report) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Cool Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of DNOW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of DNOW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool Technologies and DNOW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) N/A DNOW $2.34 billion 0.63 $247.00 million $2.07 6.64

Analyst Recommendations

DNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Cool Technologies. Cool Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cool Technologies and DNOW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 DNOW 0 1 1 0 2.50

DNOW has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given DNOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNOW is more favorable than Cool Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cool Technologies and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A DNOW 9.70% 9.93% 6.80%

Summary

DNOW beats Cool Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. The company's mobile power generation system enables work trucks to generate electric power by running an in-chassis generator. Its heat dispersion technology is based on proprietary composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture for use in various product platforms, such as electric motors, pumps, turbines, bearings, and vehicle components. The company was formerly known as HPEV, Inc. and changed its name to Cool Technologies, Inc. in August 2015. Cool Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

