Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Copart by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

