CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.37 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.60). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The firm has a market cap of £11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.37.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

