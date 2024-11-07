Critical Analysis: EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Talen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Profitability

Talen Energy has a consensus target price of $205.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Talen Energy 41.79% 2.27% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Talen Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion N/A $715.52 million N/A N/A Talen Energy $2.55 billion 3.84 $613.00 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

Summary

Talen Energy beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates and sells electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration and waste sources. It has an installed capacity of 28 GW; and operates 380,788 kilometers of distribution network lines. The company is also involved in the supply of natural gas. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as property management services. The company's electricity and gas customers include domestic, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and others. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

