D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $166.70 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

