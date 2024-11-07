Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 30,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $3,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,647,206.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,824,348.77.

On Friday, October 4th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,100,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $11,005.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $134.77.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

