Dominic Phillips Sells 20,137 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $934,155.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,946,782.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,747 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $970,752.13.

On Monday, September 16th, Dominic Phillips sold 66,642 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $3,057,534.96.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Samsara by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

