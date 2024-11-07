eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

