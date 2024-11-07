Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 49.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

