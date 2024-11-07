Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after buying an additional 2,502,493 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 38.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,044,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

