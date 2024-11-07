Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,825,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 23.5 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.