FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) vs. Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Financial Contrast

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.38% 34.77% 15.84% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 8.26 $537.13 million $13.90 34.44 Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.42 $6.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Global Mofy Metaverse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Global Mofy Metaverse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $443.57, indicating a potential downside of 7.35%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

