Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $451.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.75. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

