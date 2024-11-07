Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $138.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

