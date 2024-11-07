Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1,884.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ET opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.56%.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

