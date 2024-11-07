Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.