Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $567.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.51 and a 1-year high of $569.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

