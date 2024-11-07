Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.1 %

PHM opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.