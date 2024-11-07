Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1,767.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,955 shares of company stock worth $4,130,140. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.