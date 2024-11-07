Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,644 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.