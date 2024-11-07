Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

