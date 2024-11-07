Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

FNF stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

