Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.98 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 1,909,531 shares changing hands.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Filtronic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £167.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7,600.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Insider Activity at Filtronic

In other Filtronic news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £12,343.75 ($16,068.41). 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.