Financial Survey: PhoneX (PXHI) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A PhoneX Competitors -360.85% -90.10% -1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million $6.41 million 7.19 PhoneX Competitors $670.07 million $27.38 million 193.42

PhoneX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PhoneX has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX’s peers have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PhoneX peers beat PhoneX on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

