First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 18.3 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,272.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,363.97 and a 1 year high of $2,275.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,946.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,848.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $55.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

