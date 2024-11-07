First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,462.3% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Broadcom by 941.5% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

AVGO opened at $179.55 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

