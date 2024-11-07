First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,462.3% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Broadcom by 941.5% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %
AVGO opened at $179.55 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.