FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $45.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 7.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

