Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist Financial

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

