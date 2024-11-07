Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 712.55 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 676 ($8.80). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.90), with a volume of 40,022 shares changing hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 746.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and managed houses services.

