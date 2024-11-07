Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 184.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after buying an additional 128,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $209.67 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $210.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $169.15.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

