Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,886. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $536.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.49 and a 1-year high of $542.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

