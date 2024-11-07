George Poste Sells 30,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Exelixis alerts:

George Poste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, George Poste sold 33,725 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $906,865.25.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Guggenheim upped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.