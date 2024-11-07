GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $45,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 384,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,941. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

