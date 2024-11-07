Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.41. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 4.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
