GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $291,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $6,819,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

