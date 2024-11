Hafnia (HAFN) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hafnia to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hafnia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hafnia Competitors 136 1093 2083 38 2.60

Profitability

Hafnia presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 4.96%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Hafnia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Hafnia Competitors -1,901.90% -1,220.61% -6.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion $793.28 million 3.48 Hafnia Competitors $3.62 billion $293.71 million -4,972.57

Hafnia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.6%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 24.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hafnia beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

