Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,392 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $57,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 846.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,370 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 1,068,352 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 139.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

