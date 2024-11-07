Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,271 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $123.30 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

