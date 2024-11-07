Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.26 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

