Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock worth $7,019,606 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

