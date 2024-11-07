Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.63%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

