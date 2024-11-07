Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in First Merchants by 84.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in First Merchants by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 154,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 40.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 457.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 581,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 477,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.41 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

