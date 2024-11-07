Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,767,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after buying an additional 492,945 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,745,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 377,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

