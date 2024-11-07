Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

