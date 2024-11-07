Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

