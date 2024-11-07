Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.