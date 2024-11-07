Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 38.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 217.4% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Buckle Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $854,526.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,904,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,564,077.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,029.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

