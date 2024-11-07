Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,475 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 7,241,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 735,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

